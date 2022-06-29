Don’t make room for Gabby Otchere-Darko’s destructions - NDC communicator

Politics of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Member of the communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kenneth Kabu Kofi Kanor, has admonished Ghanaians to avoid what he describes as destructive schemes from renowned public figure, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



The transactional lawyer and affiliate member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, June 27 took to his Twitter handle to disclose the underwhelming performance of the newly introduced ‘Electronic Levy’ (e-levy) in a series of tweets.



According to him, the e-levy has generated less than the expected ¢60 million close to two months of its implementation and has failed to live up to expectation.



“What options are open to the government? The question should rather be: what option if adopted, will re-inject investor confidence in our economy? Even if we find the $3-5 billion required, will that help? E-levy which was to have given us some 600m by now has done less than 60m,” he shared.



However, NDC’s Kenneth Kabu Kofi Kanor in an interview on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show reiterated that Ghanaians should not be perturbed by Gabby’s comments but rather demand accountability from the government.



He said, “Gabby Otchere-Darko shouldn’t set a pace for us to discuss. This is just a waste of time and a diversion. The good people do Ghana knew perfectly that the estimated revenue to be raised through the e-levy would not be met. We don’t need to listen to Gabby who today is saying he’s not against the IMF. We need to pass that stage of Gabby’s dictatorship.”



In his view, the government’s-imposed e-levy lacked adequate evaluation and implementation plan.



“Everyone knew that in no way will Ghana receive this 6.9billion because they didn’t run appropriate projections. They only realized that from the Bank of Ghana it’s about 500b in terms of transactions but they forget that in transactions we have the push and pull medium,” he furthered.