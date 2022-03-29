Don’t lose your guard on coronavirus after restrictions are lifted - Joseph Darko

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



The Head of the Covid-19 Rapid Response Team (CRRT) in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, Dr. Joseph Darko, has indicated, although restrictions on covid have been lifted, Ghanaians should not lose guard in protecting themselves from being infected by the virus.



He said the president’s directive to lift the restrictions was based on sciences because the vaccine played a great role in reducing the pandemic in the country, adding that “in medicine, anything can happen, that can make the virus happen again”.



He said, “the fact that the vaccination exercise is going up, it will be unlikely to have the high numbers of infections we used to have.”



He explained that by now, people have gained enough knowledge on covid and therefore we have to do everything possible to prevent ourselves from contracting the virus.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Dr. Darko said a protocol like handwashing does not prevent only covid, but rather makes you clean from a lot of pathogens and therefore recommends that people wash their hands all the time.



“Yes, it may not be mandatory to wash your hands all the time, but it is always good to wash your hands when you visit certain places for your own good. You can use hand sanitizer as well to save yourself,” he explained.



He commended Ghanaians for adhering to the protocols that have led to the reduction of the infections even though it was difficult, because “that was not our normal way of living our lives”.



He noted that generally, everyone is happy that at long last Ghanaians can live their normal lives again.