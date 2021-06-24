Don’t lose faith in the Minority, We’re still committed to holding govt to account - NDC MP

Politics of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Bia East Richard Acheampong has asked Ghanaians not to lose faith in the Minority in holding the government to account.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he admitted Ghanaians had higher expectations from the outcome of 2020 parliamentary results.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that there have been some challenges in their work and what was expected of them but going forward, they would hold the government to account.



Recounting the Hawa Koomson and Oppong Nkrumah saga and the controversial approval of these appointees, he said at the time, the Minority was faced with challenges and due to that, it affected their work.



He also explained that on matters that need just a simple majority, the government would always have their way but on matters that require 2 thirds majority, it would be difficult for the ruling government to have its way.



He added that it is only the perception of people to state that the Minority is not strong and not holding the government to account.



This perception he said is not grounded in law and in fact.



Mr. Richard Acheampong told the host they do not want to hold this government to a ransom because that would affect the governance of the country.



On the personal level, the legislator said he cannot be bribed to go against his conscience.



He stressed the need for Ghanaians to have faith in the Minority because they will continue to perform their duty and ensure accountability, transparency, credibility, and sanity.