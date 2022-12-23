Don’t light bonfires this Christmas without notifying us – GNFS

Regional News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has reiterated the ban on the sale and use of firecrackers across the country.



According to the GNFS, it will not tolerate the use of firecrackers this festive season.



Chief Fire Officer for the Central Region, ACFO I John Amarlai Amartey, speaking to Class 91.3 FM's Central Regional Correspondent on Thursday, December 22, 2022, said: "The use and sale of firecrackers, popularly called knock outs, are still in force. We will not tolerate their use in any form anywhere during these celebrations.



"We want to also alert the public that should you see any act or anything anybody around you is doing which is a recipe for fire outbreaks, please don't hesitate to call us so that we can quickly get to the scene and stop that from happening so we can all enjoy fire-free season."



ACFO assured the public that the GNFS offices will be open 24 hours a day during the festive period.



He urged entertainment center owners to implement fire safety measures to ensure the safety of their customers.



"We want to also prompt owners of these public entertainment centres to do a proper assessment of means of escape and then also of their basic fire-fighting equipment to ensure that they are in good condition so that the safety of their clients is ensured."



For office premises, the Central Regional Chief Fire Officer advised offices to hire security officers to guard their premises while they are away celebrating the season.



"We want to advise them to make sure that they engage in the services of security men who will be there 24 hours a day to guard the premises.



"What we're asking for is that when there are fire outbreaks, these security men will alert the fire service so we can quickly respond and deal with the incident and then also, it will guard them against arson. To protect their premises against arson," ACFO I Amartey stated.



He further cautioned vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are properly fixed by well-trained individuals.



"We also want to advice owners of vehicles, where the vehicles are defective, they're not in good condition, they shouldn't just send it to any wayside garage owners, they should take them to properly qualified garage owners so that they will be able to repair them.



"Also, in addition, they should acquire extinguishers that are in good condition so they can protect themselves in case there is any outbreak, they'll be able to deal with it," he said.



According to the Central Regional Chief Fire Officer, the GNFS, require a 24-hour notification from persons who want to use bonfire for their celebration.



He, therefore, urged such persons to follow due procedure to guarantee their safety and that of others during the season.



"We're advising any individual or group of persons who would want to use bonfires as part of their celebrations don't do it without notifying Ghana National Fire Service.



"We require a full 24-hour notice so that we can come and supervise your bonfire so that it does not cause havoc to the community or within the environs who you are," the Central Regional Chief Fire Officer added.