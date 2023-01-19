Don’t let the huge investment in education go waste - Dr Adutwum to students

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has advised students to remain focused and study hard so that the huge investment being made in the education sector does not go waste.



He explained that if all students went to school regularly, attend all classes and study hard, there was no way they would not pass their examinations to make their families proud, move forward in their education process and also position themselves for the field of work after school.



Dr Osei Adutwum gave the advice on Wednesday when he addressed the staff and students of Labone Senior High School in Accra.



The unannounced visit was part of the Minister’s regular tour of schools to ascertain the first-hand state of affairs in the school, interact with them and also share the vision of the government on education in the country.



“You have been offered the opportunity to prepare yourself for a better future and whether you can attain that depends on how best you remain focused, and work hard by dedicating more time to your studies than socializing”. he said.



Dr Adutwum who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe enumerated the various interventions the government was putting in place to improve the nation’s economy through education development.



Again, he said the government is currently doing everything possible to ensure that students get the best support to enhance effective teaching and learning in all schools across the country.



He stated that “we are improving the teaching system by providing the necessary equipment and training of teachers so that they can make prudent use of the equipment for effective teaching and learning to take place”.



The education minister assured the leadership of the school of his desire to support their activities by providing them with the needed resources for effective teaching and learning to take place.





He pledged to donate two pianos to support the teaching and learning of music and other social gatherings at the school.



Rejoice Accolor, Headmistress of Labone SHS, who was surprised at the visit to the school by the Minister was very happy and appealed to him to visit again to motivate both the teachers and the students anytime he had a free schedule.





He appealed to the Dr Adutwum to help provide more infrastructure facilities in the school to create more learning spaces for more students to be admitted into the school.



The education minister used the opportunity to share breakfast with the students who were very excited seeing the Minister sharing breakfast with them