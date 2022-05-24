Don’t let politicians dump sketchy family members into forces – Security Agencies advised

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam, says Security Agencies must conduct thorough background research into persons recruited into their ranks.



According to him, the now porous recruitment processes has led armed robbers being drafted into the various security agencies, now a huge concern to civilians they are meant to protect.



Residents of Nkoranza are outraged by the death of Albert Donkor, who was picked up by the police, following a robbery incident on the Nkoranza-Kintampo road.



They believe Albert may have been targeted after chancing on a robbery scene involving some police officers.



The Police gave their own version of events leading to Albert’s death, naming the victim (Albert) as a member of a six engaged in a number of robberies at Nkoranza.



Andy Kankam who says increasing reports of police personnel and other security personnel being named or arrested as part of robbery gangs is becoming alarming.



“I think the recruitment process into the security agencies must be looked at. Now background researches are barely conducted into persons being recruited into the services and that’s having an adverse effect on us. That is why armed robbers have been arrested and they’ve been found out to be police men. There have also been instances where military men have been arrested as part of armed robbery gangs,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



“If these things are happening amongst security officers then, we should intensify background checks. If what we are hearing from Nkroanza is true and Albert was killed because he saw police officers committing robbery, then we need to know the truth,” he reiterated.



Andy Kankam suggesting a cure to these occurrences admonished security agencies to take their recruitment process seriously. “We also have to prevent politicians dumping their family members with bad backgrounds into the force. That’s the only way we can ensure the safety of the people.”