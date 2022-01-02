Don’t let our diversity affect God’s work - Rev. Basiibu

Religion of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Reverend Father David Basiibu, the Parish Priest of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at Tumu, has asked Christians not to allow their different cultures to affect God's work of converting souls.



He called for unity among the congregation with diverse cultures adding that they should make God’s work their priority, rather than tribal issues.



"When we group for the main purpose of listening and propagating the word of God, our country, communities, and households are bound to develop. We must eschew divisive attitudes as they bread conflicts," he said.



Rev. Father Basiibu was speaking during a church service at Tumu to usher in the New Year.



He called for peace, unity, togetherness, and the will to forgive one another to ensure that the nation progressed on the path of tolerance.



"Once we are in the Sissala area, we should have something unique and peculiar to our church, which is bordering on the Sissala tradition and culture, we should promote it so that the Sissala people will realise that the Catholic Church is their home where they find peace in the grace of God," he said.



He said all religious faiths must offer continuous prayers for the nation and its leaders to be able to solve the myriad of problems to make Ghana a better place.