Don’t let greed or the love of money drive you to want to do a coup d'etat – Agyinasare to soldiers

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

The General Overseer of the Perez Chapel International, Rev Dr Charles Agyinasare, has said even though military men are poorly remunerated in the country, coup d'etat should not be an option for them.



According to him, soldiers should be content with their take-home salaries and avoid taking bribes as they end up affecting the same people they swore to protect.



“It is true that most military and service personnel are poorly remunerated. Even though your job requires you to defend the citizenry sometimes at the risk of your own lives, it is very unfortunate that your salaries are often not commensurate with your responsibility. That notwithstanding, taking bribes ends up affecting the same people you swore to protect.



“…In other words, taking bribes perverts justice and makes way for the innocent to be condemned while the guilty are let on the loose. Don’t forget that it was through a bribe of thirty pieces of silver that Judas betrayed the Son of God, Jesus Christ. Eventually, he had no peace because this act of corruption had led to the death of an innocent Man. Just like Judas, those who shed innocent blood, whether directly or indirectly, are cursed. Brothers and sisters, don’t add curses to the many challenges you are already facing!”



Speaking at the annual security services day of national prayer at the Burma Camp on Thursday, October 21, 2021, Rev Agyin-Asare said soldiers must desist from cheating ordinary Ghanaians of their belonging as the widely known among them.



“Also, don’t cheat ordinary people of their belongings. It is widely known that some service personnel in this country very often use force, intimidation, and corrupt means to wrest lands from their rightful owners. Your job is not easy, but, like Scripture says, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all you might” and remember that, “he who is faithful in little is faithful also in much.” God will entrust you with more if you are honest and faithful with the one you are currently handling.



" Please, don’t let greed or the love of money drive you to want to do a coup d’etat,” he added.



He advised them to be honest and faithful in their dealing, and God will replenish them.