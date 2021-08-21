Don't let doctors go on strike before you respond to them - MP to gov't

General News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi has called for early negotiations between the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and government to avoid any industrial action by the doctors.



The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has given the government up to September 30, 2021 to settle outstanding arrears to its members or face a strike action.



In a communiqué issued after a National Executive Council meeting, the Association says the strike will begin from October 1, 2021 with the suspension of Outpatient-services and October 15th will be for the complete withdrawal of all their services if their demands are not met.



“Withdrawal of all in-patient services will begin the following week (effective Friday 8th October 2021) if all the issues are still not completely resolved,” the communiqué read.



General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Justice Yankson, also in an interview with Citi FM, added that the doctors have been “more than magnanimous enough and the government should be able to honour its commitment".



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Adomako Kissi advised the government to hold talks with the doctors and address their issues before the deadline for the strike.



"The dialogue must start early before October 15th because any life we lose is irreplaceable . . . the cost of one life far outweighs any amount of money in this world."



