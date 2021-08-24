Don’t let NPP walk away with their stolen money in 2024 – Mahama to Ghanaians

Politics of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to vote out the New Patriotic Party government in 2024 so they could account for their stewardship under a new government.



"The NPP have no intention of fighting corruption and so the only way they can be made to account to the people of Ghana is for them to leave office so that the new government will come and audit them and show where they have gone wrong. Otherwise, all the money they have stolen, they will just walk away with it.



“If you participate in politics or are a participant in public service, one of the first things you must be willing to do is to be accountable to the people. The only way they could be accountable is for them to leave office so that the people of Ghana can ask them questions and audit them to make sure they account for the period they were in office," Mr. Mahama made the comment in Wa in the Upper East region where he is embarking on his ‘Thank you tour’.



The comment comes on the back of an article by a leading member of the NPP Gabby Otchere Darko, labelling Mr Mahama as a disaster.



“I read John Mahama saying on his belated “thank you tour” that NPP wants to break the eight in order to protect itself from corruption. The simple response to that must be that the NPP wants to break the eight in order to protect Ghana and the gains being made for Ghanaians from the likes of “Mahama the Disaster”.



“The evidence is still fresh in our minds why John Mahama was a disaster and I shudder to think how he would have handled the COVID-19 crisis and its disastrous impact on the economy today. Our problems are, of course, many and varied. Our struggle is historic, deep, real and naked. So, it is easy to be convinced by an acerbic and sweet tongue that can hit hard and promise paradise. But, we must be guided by what such a tongue does with its mind, heart and hands when given the opportunity.”