Don’t leave the work for me alone and come back to criticize me - Gomoa West MP to constituents

Regional News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: Amos Manteaw

Member of Parliament for Gomoa West Constituency, Richard Gyan- Mensah, has admonished all constituents who have sailed through life to come back and support the workload of the constituency as he cannot bear the burden alone.



Speaking at the launch of Avid Youthbuild Foundation on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Apam Lake Lane Guest House, as a special guest of honour, he appealed to all stakeholders within the vicinity who have been able to climb the ladder of life to come back and support the youth and the community.



“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to Professor Agnes Simpson Budu, Dr. Emilia, and all other “Apamite” (Old Students of Apam Senior High School Association), Gomoa West we need the thoughts and ideas of everyone so once I have got the opportunity of reaching you, I need you all on board to support, unfortunately, all the great minds of Gomoa West are hiding, please if you leave the work for me, you will come back and say the MP couldn’t do anything for us but you have forgotten that we all have a role to play. I am just a little young man who has taken the responsibility of representing Gomoa I can’t do it alone I need the help of everyone.”



The founder of the organization Professor Agnes Simpson Budu added that well-to-do individuals and organizations are welcome to support the foundation to facilitate the development of the youth, especially in the Gomoa West Municipality.



Avid Youthbuild Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization founded by Professor Agnes Simpson Budu Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Food Science Department, that seeks to provide mentorship and support for the youth, predominantly the minority and underprivileged.



The organization specializes in promoting higher education amongst the young people of Apam and its environment which offer opportunities for self-development and career advancement for its members.



The launching was graced by some Senior Members of the Premier University, University of Ghana Dr. Gloria Ethel Otoo, Professor Seth Adu Afarwuah of the Food Science Department, Rev. Edward Esuong Superintendent Minister, Mt Zion Methodist Church Apam, a representative from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE Gomoa West District) Mr. Samuel Baiden as well as representatives from the Apam Traditional Council and the District Directorate of Education Gomoa West.