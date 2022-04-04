You are here: HomeNews2022 04 04Article 1507430

Don’t leak sensitive documents to press – Bagbin warns parliamentary staff

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin, has cautioned staff of the legislature against leaking sensitive parliamentary documents to the press.

Such misconduct, he noted, reduces the reputation of the institution and what it represents in the eyes of citizens.

Speaking at a staff durbar held on 2 April 2022 at the Chamber of Parliament, Mr. Bagbin noted that the Board of the Parliamentary Service has made some decisions to ensure an efficient, non-partisan, innovative, and professional Parliamentary Service, through holistic staff welfare and empowerment packages.

He urged all the staff to work together as a committed team to ensure that Ghana’s legislature attains its vision of developing into a model Parliament worthy of emulation by other legislative institutions.

