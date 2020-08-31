Politics of Monday, 31 August 2020

Don't just sit in Accra, you've to go down and see - Bawumia hits back at Mahama over 1V1D

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has debunked claims by former President John Mahama that the One-Village One-Dam promise hasn't materialized.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dr. Bawumia asked the NDC flagbearer to take a tour especially to his constituency; Bole and he will see 10 of the dams constructed.



The former President had accused the ruling government of hoodwinking Ghanaians with their 1V1D policy; a promise they have failed to honor.



“One Village One Dam has not materialized. All the dams dried up in the dry season, most districts do not have any factory yet and yet it has all been propaganda. Ghanaians have seen through it and on 7 December 2020 they are going to exercise their franchise to kick out this non-performing government," Mahama said.



However, in his interaction with Kwami Sefa Kayi, Dr. Bawumia said: "it's completely false that the dams don’t exist. Indeed the former President (Mahama) said the 1V1D hasn't materialized but there was a documentary in Bole his own constituency and 10 dams were functional . . . these dams are providing water . . . If you sit in Accra you may not understand what the impact of these dams are, you have to go down and see . . . " he pointed out.



He added that "the most important irrigation project that we have put in place in the north is the Pwalugu dam, this is the one that is almost a billion dollars and it’s going to provide irrigation for at least 24,000 hectares . . . it's the biggest investment of any government in northern Ghanan since independence."

