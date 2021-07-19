Don’t just do party for the youth, embrace and mentor them – Boakye Agyarko to NPP

Politics of Monday, 19 July 2021

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has emphasized the need for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to tap into the knowledge and exuberance of its youth wing and make it a crucial part of the party.



Agyarko in an address at the UPSA chapter of the Tertiary Students Confederacy said that it has become imperative for the party to establish mentorship programs for its youth.



He said that with the youth making up the majority of the country’s demographics, it is important for the party to develop a careful program that allows it to groom and develop the youth to serve the country.



He is of the conviction that such an approach will work the magic for the party and allow it to stay in power and serve the country.



“If you look at the demographics of Ghana. 68% of Ghanaians fall under the age of 40 so if you are a serious politician and want to organize a serious political party, you cannot but focus on young people.



“It is not about calling young people to meet once a while, organizing parties to make them feel good about themselves and calling upon them when you need them. That is not a political organization of young people. I see the political organization of young people to be embracing them, teaching them, mentoring them and giving them an active role in all things that concern politics,” he said.



Boakye Agyarko counselled the students that their decision to enter politics should only be inspired by a genuine willingness to serve the country and not enrich one’s self.



He disclosed that serving the country, though difficult, should be the motivation for all persons involved in politics.



“All of us participate in politics to build a nation. A nation that can provide a greater comfort that we are looking for. A better future for ourselves and our succeeding generations. That is why we all participate in politics. I can imagine that some of our friends from the opposite side may have a different reason for getting into politics. The NDC think differently but not us.



“We participate in politics for the full purpose of building a good nation that we can live in. The primary assumption here is that the goodness we are looking for comes from good governance. Indeed, the Bible teaches us that when the righteous rule, the people rejoice but when the wicked rule, the people groan. It is not only Christians who believe this. Muslims also have their teachings.



“May the Lord bless and not give us the rule of NDC. We are going to achieve good governance by having a party such as ours in power. If we are going to be in power, we have to look at our dynamics,” he said.



