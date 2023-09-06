‘Don’t joke with Bugri Naabu’ – Wontumi warns IGP Dampare

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to be circumspect with issues surrounding the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove him.



According to the NPP regional chairman, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Dr Dampare, who has been accused of conniving with a former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, to record tape, should not think that anything good would come out from it.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi Radio, Chairman Wontumi said that Bugri Naabu is an experienced politician who has managed to have influence in all the governments Ghana has had and can not be out manoeuvred.



“Bugri Naabu is a very experienced politician. Let me tell you, since the era of Kwame Nkrumah to date, Bugri Naabu has been part of every government. Yes, I’m telling you as a regional chairman.



“If Dampare thinks that Bugri is his friend and the recording he made for him would help him then he is deceiving himself, it would not help him. Bugri is not a small boy, he used to carry Busia at his back to campaigns in difficult areas – he is a very strong man, a very big, experienced politician.



“He was part of Acheampong’s government … and so if someone thinks he is an IGP and he can outwit Bugri then he is deceiving himself… don’t joke with Bugri... Dampare, I am telling you. If there is something you have to do, do it quietly and go,” he said in Twi.



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



The police officers captured in the tape, Supt George Lysander Asare and COP George Alex Mensah, have all testified at the public hearing by the committee that their intelligence indicates that the IGP schemed with Bugri Naabu to record the tape.



