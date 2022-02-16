Don’t impose careers on your wards – GES cautions parents

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Mfantseman Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service(GES), Mrs. Julia Damalie Korsah has urged parents to allow their children to choose their own careers rather than imposing it on them.



According to her, It is pertinent to note nowadays that the majority of parents are the ones choosing careers for their children factoring in their interest and not those of the children who would pursue such careers.



“If my thinking is not the same with yours, then allow your child to choose his or her own career because when in the future there is a problem, no parent will be blamed as it is today with even some parents that used to say if not my parents, I would have been something else” Mrs. Damalie Korsah observed



Speaking at International Day for Women and Girls in Science organized by the Boys and Girls Club of Ghana at Anomabo in collaboration with CAMFED, she encouraged girls to take up science courses without any fear since science and mathematics courses are not the preserve of boys.



“Most of the time we realize that the girls do not take up science because the perception is that Science courses are difficult, I can’t do Science, I can’t do the Maths and Methodology in the classroom is also an issue” she observed.



The Municipal GES Director who doubles as the Girls Education Officer encouraged all teachers to change the Methodology in the classroom so that the students would be able to take up such courses with ease.



She therefore charged parents to be very observant and stop forcing their children to choose courses that the children are not passionate about.