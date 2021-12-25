Don’t harden your heart to the plight of Zoomlion sweepers - Manasseh to Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Manasseh is asking Akufo-Addo to deal with issues of Zoomlion sweepers



He said the sweepers are being shortchanged by the company



He urged the President not to harden his heart



Manasseh Azure Awuni, an Investigative Journalist, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the plight of Zoomlion sweepers across the country.



In a Christmas message to the President, Azure Awuni wrote on his Facebook timeline indicating how some employees of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management company, are being shortchanged in their monthly earnings.



He intimated that as of now, the sweepers earn only GHC180.00 out of the GHC600.00 paid to Zoomlion Ghana as their salaries and Zoomlion retaining GHC420.00 from the GHC600.00.



This situation, the journalist says, poses a lot of difficulties for the sweepers.



“The arrangement is that Zoomlion will take 420 cedis and give the poor sweepers, in whose name the youth employment programme was created, only GHC180 cedis. Zoomlion claims there are 45,000 sweepers on the payroll. This means that each month, 18.9 million Ghana Cedis goes to Zoomlion while each worker goes home with 180 cedis ($30). Sir, put yourself in the shoes of the mothers and fathers who do this work,” Manasseh Azure Awuni wrote.



He, therefore, urged President Akufo-Addo to deal decisively with the matter, by paying the salaries of the sweepers directly to them through the District Assemblies, within whose jurisdictions they clean; instead of using Zoomlion as intermediaries.



“They [Zoomlion sweepers] have no health insurance or pension or any other benefit. You and your party criticized this wickedness when you were in opposition. In government, you’re continuing it. The truest test of your character is how you treat the vulnerable. I’m appealing to you to end this heartless arrangement so that sweepers can be paid directly. Don’t harden your heart, please...," he stressed.



