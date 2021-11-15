Don’t handle child abuse cases in palaces - Chiefs advised

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah and the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyor Agyemang Badu, have warned Chiefs against handling child abuse and gender-based violence cases in their palaces.



Rather such cases should be referred to the Courts. They made the call at the inauguration of one of nine child-friendly gender-based violence courts in the country at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region.



Ghana’s Judiciary Service with support from UNICEF and the Danish Government has created nine Gender-Based Violence Courts aimed at addressing the needs of Children and Women especially.



The Gender-Based Violence Courts are to make the courts less daunting for children and facilitate access to Justice. The refurbished Court has well-furnished holding and testifying rooms stocked with books, toys, TV sets and CCTV system which ensures that a child never comes face to face with an accused person.



The inauguration of Domaa Ahenkro Gender-Based Violence Court was witnessed by officials of the Judiciary, the Dormaa Traditional Council, the Dormaa Municipal Assembly, School children and the Public. Addressing the gathering the Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah warned Chiefs not to interfere in child abuse cases.



The Dormaahene in brief comments also warned his Sub Chiefs against intervening in matters to do with defilement and other gender-based violence crimes saying they could be destooled.



A Representative of UNICEF and a Child Protection Specialist, Hilda Mensah, used her time at the Podium to stress the importance of making the court system child-friendly to ease access to justice for the most vulnerable.



The Chief Justice was joined by the Dormaahene to cut a tape to inaugurate the refurbished Dormaa Circuit Court now designated a Child-Friendly Gender-Based Violence Court.



