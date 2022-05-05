‘Don't go and steal’ – Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Kwadwo Twum Boafo, has warned the newly appointed CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, against stealing from state coffers.



Appearing as a guest on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana together with the new NHIS CEO, Twum Boafo, in what he described as brotherly advice, told Okoe Boye in the Ga language that “kaa ya ju (don’t go and steal). Je l33 mi ewa, shi kaa ya ju (the system is hard but don’t go and steal.”



According to Twum Boafo, the position of NHIS CEO is a sensitive one for which Dr Okoe Boye, after leaving office, may become the subject of various investigations, especially when his party leaves office and therefore entreats him to ensure he works diligently.



“I am giving you good advice. You will be surprised what happens if government changes hands. People you have taken and given employment so that they can go and feed themselves and their families, you will be surprised at what will happen. You will be shocked, and it doesn’t even matter what party they supposedly belong to,” he stated.



Talking from his own experience, Twum Boafo, who became the subject of an Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO) investigation after the National Democratic Congress lost power in 2016, said, “there was a boy who was brought to me; he had been returned from the UK, and somebody pleaded that he needed a job, so I gave him a job.



“You know what he was doing? Everything that was happening in his particular office, he was photocopying it and the day that NDC went out of office, he was the one that proffered useless information to investigators who came and harangued me for two and a half years for nothing. Because of that, I have all kinds of health issues that I leave with,” he added.



The president, through the chief of staff on April 21, 2022, appointed Dr Bernard Okoe Boye as the CEO of NHIS.



The former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, in reaction to his appointment, took to his Facebook page to express gratitude to the president.



“In His own time, He makes all things beautiful. I thank God Almighty for remembering me. I remain eternally grateful to His Excellency, President Akufo-Addo for doing me this honor. Finally I would like to thank all of you for your love, well wishes and prayers. To God be the glory, a great thing he has done,” he wrote.



