Don’t give up in the face of the rising cost of living — Moderator

Religion of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: GNA

The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, the Rt. Rev. Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, has assured Ghanaians not to give up in the face of the rising cost of living but to remain focused on God for the supply of their needs.



To that end, he called on every Ghanaian, irrespective of their faiths, ethnicity or social status to remain faithful to their individual works and God will reward their efforts with success.



The Moderator was speaking at the Triennial National Rally of the National Church Choirs Union of the Global Evangelical Church.



He spoke on the theme: “The Chorister as a faithful Steward, the Lord is your Provider.



He said, “We are all faced with numerous challenges now. Nobody should look up to any human being, church, or elsewhere for solution to our problems. But I can assure you that, if we all remain faithful in our duties, God will turn our individual and national statuses around.”



The Rt. Rev. Dzomeku commended the Choristers for their immeasurable and valuable contributions towards the growth of the church.



He said God is aware of their individual challenges as well.



Before humans, people will laugh at you because they might think you are wasting time. You do not dress like the way others dress and expose their bodies. But don’t worry, he is Jehovah Jireh, God our provider. He will certainly provide all your needs, he said.



The Moderator called on them to desist from immoral acts, hatred and unfaithfulness in tithe payments.



He encouraged them to rather dedicate themselves and to use their ministry to bring others to the saving knowledge of Christ.



The Rev. Dr. Yohanes Ahiabu, the Synod Clerk, who was the main speaker at the Rally appealed to the Church Choir Members to perform their roles in purity and holiness in order to attract the blessings of the Lord.



He also urged them to remain faithful and resolute in all their Christian life in general and singing life in particular in order to bring all to the saving knowledge of God and also receive the crown of glory at the end of time.



Mr. Ferdinand Abodakpi, the National President of the National Church Choirs’ Union expressed gratitude to the Church leadership and the entire membership of the Union for re-electing them for another tenure of four years.



The other National Executives include Presbyter Samuel Kwadzo, Vice President, Mr. Richard Addo, Secretary, Mr. Gladstone Kwagbela, Assistant Secretary, Mr. William Dumenya, Financial Secretary, Mr. Ephraim Tsifodze, Treasurer, Mrs. Dzifa Adzorlolo, Mother, Mad. Joyce Buamah, Assistant Mother, Mr. Isaac Tiase- Organising Secretary, Mr. Gustav Dzisah, Assistant. Organising Secretary, Mr. William Tamekloe, Choirmaster, Mr. Shine Nuworti, Assistant Choirmaster, Rev. Nelson Nyavor Bonsi, Coordinator and Presbyter Timothy Nortsu, Advisor.



The programme was attended by some high profile personalities of the church including Mrs. Dieu Donnee Joyce Ahiabor, the Female Presbyter Executive of the Church, Mrs. Fortune Dzomeku, wife of the Moderator, Mrs. Joyce Ahiabu, wife of the Synod Clerk, Rev. Eric Faakor Avah, Director of Church Life and Nurture, Rev. Mawuli Dzidula Agudogo and some pastors of the Church.