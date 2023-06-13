Don’t get tired of campaigning for NDC until the last ballot is counted in 2024 – Deputy National Organiser

Politics of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Elikem Kotoko, Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, has urged party members not to be complacent in the impending 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The party officer stressed that members should not grow tired till the last ballot is counted after the 2024 elections.



He made the statements while participating in the Unity Walk organised by Attah Issah, the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Sagnarigu Constituency.



He charged them with continuing to campaign for former President John Dramani Mahama as well as the parliamentary candidate.



He stated that numerous MPs are dissatisfied and suffering under their own party and that the NDC must take action and try to persuade these people to vote for the umbrella party.



“We must tell everyone we see about the good work John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government are doing, and we must all be John Dramani Mahama and Attah Issah,” said the NDC’s Deputy National Organiser.



He went on to advise supporters not to wait to be given t-shirts before campaigning for the NDC but to make it a rule to ensure that the NDC comes to power in 2024.



He stated that whether Mahama wins or loses, he will not lack in life, implying that he is running for office in the best interests of Ghanaians, not his own.



He emphasised that campaigning for Mahama and the parliamentary candidate is about them and a better tomorrow.



He noted that the cost of living has worsened with fuel prices increasing all the time, cost of lorry fares also keeps increasing under this incompetent government.



“Even the NPP are suffering. They are suffering more than us. But they cannot say it. We have now become their spokespersons.”