Don’t frustrate government from performing its legitimate duty – Otumfuo tells MPs

General News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says MPs should not frustrate the govt from performing its duties



He said, MPs are not to determine policies for the government



He spoke at the launch of the commemorative gold coin



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has advised the legislative arm of government not to frustrate the executive arm of government from performing their legitimate duties.



According to him, the representative of the people needs to bear in mind that it is not also their duty to determine policies for the executive.



He said, in democracy, it is right for the representative of the people to make such that there is some equilibrium in whatever the central government does.



“We elect people to represent us to make such there is some equilibrium in what governments do. It is to our good that our representatives in Parliament subject the national budget to most vigorous scrutiny and to all, to call for changes.



“Government must also have the humility to acknowledge and embrace the useful input from all sources but our representatives need to bear in mind that it is not their role to rather determine policy for the executive or frustrate them from performing their legitimate duties,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said at the launch of the commemorative gold coin at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



He noted, the good thing in a democracy is that people listen, observe and weigh what their leaders do over time and pass their judgement at the appropriate time.



“So, our parliamentary representatives can be sure that their contributions in the House are not wasted. The people have noted them and know that they will reflect on them when the time comes to determine the next face in our governing process. That may be two years away but that is what democracy demands.



“What is important now is for them to turn down the temperature and allow the process of governance to proceed so that the people will retain their exclusive right to pass judgement on how they have been governed at the appropriate time,” he stressed.







About the commemorative gold coin



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Sunday, December 12, 2021, launched the 24-carat commemorative gold coins as part of celebrating 22 years of his contribution to the peace, stability and development of Ghana.



The launch was under the authorization of the Central Bank, the Bank of Ghana, for Gold Coast Refinery Limited to mint the commemorative gold coins to celebrate the Asantehene.



This is the first time in the history of this country that non-circulating commemorative coins meant to celebrate and honour people, places, events and institutions are being issued.



The commemorative gold coin was issued at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Sunday marked the last celebration of the Akwasidae festival. The auction of the gold coins will be used to establish a multi-purpose Cultural Resource Centre in Kumasi to promote activities related to traditional and customary conflict resolution in the country.



Key features of the commemorative gold coins



The coins are of 99.99 per cent assay at 24-carat fine gold, with a diameter of 37mm and weight of 31.104 grammes each. It is described by the organizers as the ‘treasured collectors articles’.



“The face of the gold coins bears the image of the Asantehene, with the Adinkra symbols ‘Bi Nka Bi’ and ‘Mpatapo’, which symbolise peace, harmony and reconciliation.



“The reverse bears an image of the Golden Stool (Sika Dwa),” a statement from the organisers said.