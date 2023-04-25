Don’t forget to pray for me, my appointees – Akufo-Addo to believers

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Diocese of Sehwi Wiawso to pray for him and his government as they continue to exercise their responsibilities with humility and integrity.



The President, who was speaking to the Catholic Bishops at the Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Rev. Msgr. Samuel Nkuah-Boateng as the new Bishop of the Sehwi Wiawso Diocese in the Western North region on April 21, 2023, urged believers to keep up with preaching and spreading goodwill messages to mankind for a serene society.



In his address to the congregation, President Akufo Addo expressed his hope that the diocese would continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, win souls, and serve the people of the region and the Almighty God.



He emphasized the importance of coming together as a nation and relying on the guidance of God in all endeavors, especially as Ghana continues to face various challenges.



‘My prayer is that this diocese will continue to spread the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, win souls, and serve the people of Sehwi Wiawso, Ghana, and the Almighty God and please pray for me, don’t forget to pray for me, the government and the people I have appointed to various positions that we will exercise our responsibility with humility and integrity,” onuaonline.com quoted the president to have said.



The President also assured that the Sehwi Wiawso town roads shall be completed before the end of his tenure of office.



Meanwhile, the new Bishop of Sehwi Wiawso, Bishop Samuel Nkuah-Boateng, speaking to the media said he will continue to serve the Diocese as usual and impact the believers to know Jesus Christ more in their lives.



Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:























AM/SARA