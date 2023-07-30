Don’t fear anyone, stand up to those intimidating you – Ken Agyapong to NPP delegates

Politics of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed that he has intelligence of party delegates being whipped to go a certain way in the flagbearership race.



Agyapong, who is crisscrossing the country campaigning to become the NPP flagbearer going into the 2024 General Elections insists that he is the best candidate to lead the NPP citing his historical monetary and material contributions to the party.



He told delegates and party faithful in the Western Region during a campaign stop that they needed not fear anyone in the party who is trying to whip them to support a particular candidate.



“Regional executives are being whipped, I have given 26 pickups to this region, all the 10 contestants, which of them has donated even a car tyre to this region. Come on, you should wake up. Why are you afraid?



“Why are you afraid, those whipping you into a certain line, which candidate can say they care for the Western Region than myself, Kennedy Agyapong?” he told a charged crowd.



After outlining his contributions to the NPP’s national campaign in 2016, he jabbed: “Today the land is ploughed, prepared, crop planted, it’s ripe and ready so everyone is enjoying. You play the fool and let’s land in opposition, you will see what will happen."







Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.