Don't favor Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen - Kwesi Pratt cautions Stephen Ntim

Politics of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has sent a word of advice to the newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim.



"Time Aso" to wit it is time, is now the new slogan in town and it aptly encapsulated events at the NPP National Delegates Conference in respect of Stephen Ntim who has taken over the National Chairmanship position of the governing party.



The former First Vice Chairman of the party has since become a founding member of the NPP been a pivot within the party and eyed the National Chairman position but failed four times until Saturday when he was finally elected.



Mr. Ntim, at the end of the contest, polled 4,014 votes and his closest challenger Stephen Asamoah Boateng polled 1,010 votes. George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah garnered 294 votes.



Forty-four (44) delegates voted for Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama, and as Sammy Crabbe polled 32 votes, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi had 101 votes while Akwasi Osei-Adjei polled 20 votes.



With the election of national executives now ended, the ruling party turns its attention to who wins the Presidential slot.



Making submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Kwesi Pratt jnr advised Stephen Ntim not to become Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen-biased as the party's Presidential race is predicted to be between these two leaders.



He asked Mr. Ntim to have an open heart toward all the candidates who will be in the Presidential race when the party opens nominations.



"Stephen Ntim shouldn't be in favor of Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Addai-Nimo, or any person. His duty is to superintend a free and fair election process. If every person should pass a quota, you make sure everyone does and become vigilant to ensure no one bribes someone so that, at the end of the elections, if it is Kennedy Agyapong or Alan Kyerematen that the people want, you all support the elected person. Finish; that's all! That is what they are expected to do now, not more, not less," he said.