Don’t enter a male student’s hostel alone - KNUST management urges female students

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is urging female students of the university to take charge of their personal security.



The management indicated that even though it will do all it can to protect female students, they (the female students) must also make efforts to ensure that they do not find themselves in precarious situations, adomonline.com reports.



The University’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, issued this caution on the back of recent incidents of rape at the university.



KNUST, for the second time in almost a week, was hit by allegations of rape.



On Sunday, July 21, 2022, a police officer, General Lance Corporal Frank Adu-Poku and a final-year student, Joel Osei-Owusu, were arrested for allegedly forcing a level 100 student to have sexual relations with her.



A similar event happened on Friday 29 July 2022 where 6 male students were arrested by the police for allegedly gang-raping a first-year student of the university.



Dr. Norris Bekoe said that the university will play its part to ensure that students are protected “but

female students should also ensure their own safety.”



“You are not supposed to enter a male student’s hostel when you know it’s not your hostel.



“Even if you have to go, you are being encouraged to get a colleague to go with you. But for the meantime, we are stepping up our education and we have security people on campus who are making sure that the students are safe,” Dr. Bekoe said.



Meanwhile, all 6 suspects involved in the rape incident have been remanded into police custody and are to appear before the court on August 18, 2022.



The suspects in the July 21 rape incident have also been remanded.



