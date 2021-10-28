You are here: HomeNews2021 10 28Article 1390210

Regional News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Don’t encroach on KNUST lands – Otumfuo cautions chiefs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has cautioned against encroachment on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) land.

Speaking at the launch of the 70th anniversary of the KNUST, he condemned the act and entreated those who are involved to desist from it or face his wrath.

The Asantehene who is also the Chancellor of the university warned Chiefs and the communities around the university that the land belongs to him and that they are just caretakers and should stop encroaching on it.

He said there is no family land in Asante and, therefore, no family head can claim that the land belongs to him and take a portion of the university land.

Otumfuo urged those claiming that the land belongs to them to go to court while expressing confidence that he will win any court case over KNUST lands.

Join our Newsletter