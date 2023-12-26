Don’t encourage LGBTQI+ activities in Ghana - Catholic bishop John Louis

General News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Auxiliary Bishop of Accra Archdiocese, Most Reverend John Kobina Louis, has strongly condemned LGBTQI+ practices, asserting that they are deemed an abomination to Ghanaian culture and should not be promoted within the country.



His remarks follow a notable shift in Vatican doctrine, where Pope Francis formally allowed Roman Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples.



In an interview with the media during a visit to St John of God Catholic Church at Amrahia in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, Louis expressed his stance on LGBTQI+ issues.



"God is the creator of the world, He also created man in his own image, so the Bible makes us understand that in the beginning, God created man and woman in his own image and created marriage so that we can procreate," Asaaseradio.com quoted him.



Louis continued by emphasizing the traditional understanding of marriage.



"So, marriage is between man and woman, it is not something that man instituted, after he was created. It is God who instituted marriage. So, in recent times this issue about gay marriage and LGBT, God’s commandment is against it."



Describing same-sex unions as an abomination, Louis stressed that such practices are contrary to both religious teachings and cultural values. He added, "It is an abomination that a man should marry a man or a woman should marry a woman as a couple. Even our culture frowns upon it, so Ghanaians, or African or the world must not encourage such practice."



The Auxiliary Bishop of Accra Archdiocese also confirmed the participation of candidates who had prepared to receive the sacrament of confirmation from St John of God and two outstations, namely St John Paul II and St Cyril.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/NOQ