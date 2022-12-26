Don't drink and drive to reduce carnage on the road – Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III to drivers

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

The Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern region, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III is worried about the high spate of road crashes in the country.



According to him, even though crashes could be caused by mechanical faults, human errors are major contributing factors.



He has therefore admonished drivers to be cautious and stay away from alcohol when driving.



A total of 325 persons have died in 1,177 road crashes in the Eastern region from January to October this year, according to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).



Even though the figure represents 8% decrease compared to the same period last year of 357.



Statistically, Ghana has recorded reductions in crashes, injuries and deaths from January to September 2022 compared to the same period 2021.



There was 6.09% reduction in crashes, 1.2% in injured persons and significant 17.08% reduction in fatality.



However, Ghana’s desire to halt and reverse fatality rate of road traffic crashes by 2020 has been missed as Ghana still records more than a 1000 deaths every year.



Addressing a gathering at the forecourt of Yiadom Hwedie palace on Sunday, December 25, 2022 to celebrate his first Akwasidae Kese since his enstoolment in June this year, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III said efforts must be intensified by all stakeholders to reduce carnages on the road.



He advised drivers to desist from drinking alcohol to drive.



Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III also seized the opportunity to call for sustainability of the peace, unity and support given him to facilitate development in New Juaben.



He encouraged sons and daughters of New Juaben particularly those in diaspora to return home to support his development agenda for New Juaben.



Adae Kese (Great Adae) is the final Akwasidae of the Akan year which is a larger celebration and observed more widely.



Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III was carried in palanquine with long procession of his sub-chiefs amid appellations and drumming, from Koforidua Jackson Park area through the Police station to Prince Boateng roundabout to the durbar ground of Yiadom Hwedie Palace.



The Akwasidae Kese celebration was attended by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr.Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Members of Parliament for New Juaben North and South Nana Adjei Boateng and Michael Okyere Baafi respectively as well as CEO of Zeepay and others.



Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong on behalf of government officials present wished Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III well and pledged government’s commitment to partnering the traditional rulers to enhance development.