Don’t drag military into partisan politics - GAF

Politics of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has entreated Ghanaians, including politicians, not to drag the GAF into partisan politics.



“Our mandate as captured in the 1992 constitution is to defend the territorial integrity of Ghana and we should be allowed to focus on our mandate,” it said.



This was contained in a statement issued in Accra yesterday by Commander Andy L .A Anyane, the Acting Director Public Relations of GAF.



It was in reaction to “a disturbing story” online attributed to Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in which he alleged that “there is some form of disquiet within the ranks of the GAF with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s preference for luxurious aircraft operated by a foreign crew.”



However, the GAF said the allegation was untrue and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.



“We wish to state unequivocally that this allegation is untrue and without basis. For the avoidance of doubt, the morale of personnel, not only in the Ghana Air Force as is being alleged, but the entire Ghana Armed Forces has never been at a very higher level,” the statement said.



It said personnel of the GAF appreciated the numerous additions that the government had made for the smooth running of operations, including accommodation for troops and their families, vehicles to enhance mobility and review of salaries, amongst many others.



The troops, it said, also appreciated the efforts being made by the government in retooling the Force with the acquisition of a number of platforms, including warships for the Ghana Navy, Armoured Personnel Carriers for the Ghana Army, various aircraft including a strategic lift for VIP’s for use by the Ghana Air Force.



“It is also important to state that the fighter squadron of the Ghana Air Force is currently being retooled by the government to augment the professional posture of the Ghana Air Force,” the statement said.