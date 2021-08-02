Don’t disrespect, scandalise the judiciary - Afenyo-Markin warns Minority

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin has cautioned the leadership of the minority side to refrain from acts targeted at bringing the name of the judiciary into disrepute.



His caution follows a recent stance taken by the minority to reject and challenge a decision by a Cape Coast High Court which annulled the election of Member of Parliament for Assin North over citizenship controversy.



According to Mr Markin, the minority’s rejection of the court decision reflects an attempt to undermine and scandalise the independence of the judiciary in the dispensation of justice.



Speaking to the press on Friday, July 30, 2021, the Effutu constituency lawmaker argued that “the least the Minority could do is respect the court’s decision and not scandalise the Judiciary.”



While making reference to Article 125 of the constitution 1992, he alluded to the fact that justice dispensed by the judiciary reflects the will of the people and is not adulterated by any organ of government.



“Justice emanates from the people and shall be administered in the name of the Republic by the Judiciary, which shall be independent and subject to only this Constitution. The judicial power of Ghana shall be vested in the Judiciary. Accordingly, neither the President nor Parliament nor any organ or agency of the President or Parliament shall have or be given the final judicial power,” he is quoted to have said.



The Cape Coast High Court in July cancel the result of the Assin North parliamentary election on grounds that Mr James Gyakye Quayson violated constitutional provisions which regulate parliamentary elections in the country. The court found that James Gyakye Quayson had not renounced his Canadian citizenship at the time he filed to contest in his constituency last December.



