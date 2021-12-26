You are here: HomeNews2021 12 26Article 1431706

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Don’t depend only on the insurance provided by GNFS, get multiple insurances - Officers told

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) and Rural Fire Director for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Mr. Owusu Adjei, has opined that it was not enough for fire officers to depend only on the insurance policy being provided by the security service.

He said despite the provision of an insurance package by the State Insurance Company (SIC), the officers must also insure themselves.

He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He was asked if the GNFS had in place any insurance packages for officers who risk their lives to fight outbreaks.

In responding, he said, we have insured with the SIC. The Service has insured everybody with SIC but like I always say, being personally insured is helpful. Having multiple insurances is good. If you are harmed, you could get multiple benefits from the companies you insured with.

"We have insured with SIC but we have always encouraged ourselves to have personal insurances to help us”.

