Don't deal with these 17 unlicensed firms – SEC, EOCO warn public

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022
Source: classfmonline.com
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have cautioned the public about some 17 investment companies operating without a licence.
The commission in a statement has urged the public to “be vigilant and to desist from investing in all unlicensed investment products.”
SEC and EOCO have embarked on joint investigations into the activities of some entities, which they said are “largely operating via online channels” without a licence.
Below are the 17 unlicensed companies operating in Ghana
1. PatronPay Ghana/PetronPay Ghana
2. Cedi Network Ghana
3. Bitcash Investment
4. Solmax Group
5. Freedom Synergy
6. FxKash Investment
7. Binomo Investment
8. Hi Pay
9. Quick Earn
10. Lite Earn
11. Snap Finance
12. Faucet Wealth Investment
13. Opay Investment
14. Payme Financial Services
15. Passive Income
16. Yvonne Hanson Deals
17. Alpha Pay
ESA/FNOQ
Watch the latest episode of BizTech below: