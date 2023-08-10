Don’t dare take any Ghanaian soldier to Niger – Asiedu Nketia warns Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against sending Ghanaian troops to Niger, which recently experienced a coup d'état.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Asiedu Nketiah, on August 9, 2023, Asiedu Nketiah described the intention of leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to send troops to remove the new military leadership of the country as useless.



He called on every Ghanaian to speak up and demand that no Ghanaian soldier is sent to Niger to fight because they are going to lose their lives for a useless course.



“… they should not play the fool with the lives of our brothers and uncles in this useless exercise. We are not taking any Ghanaian soldiers there.



“We are not taking any of our soldiers there. It is a completely useless exercise,” he said in Twi.



The NDC national chairman accused the ECOWAS leader of failing to act when their members are taking the livelihood of their citizens for granted.



He added that the plan to use an ECOWAS military to remove the military leadership of Niger is only to serve the interest of the presidents in the sub-region, who are afraid of suffering the same fate.



Meanwhile, Niger's military coup leaders led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, have appointed Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine a new Prime Minister for the country.



According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, the announcement was made by the military leaders on the evening of Monday, August 7, 2023, through a statement broadcast on the country’s national television.



“Mr (Ali Mahaman) Lamine Zeine has been appointed Prime Minister,” Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane who is one of the military leaders said.



Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine earlier served as a cabinet director in 2001, then as finance minister in 2002 under the former president of Niger, Mamadou Tandja.'



These appointments transpired after the ultimatum given by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the ruling military to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, elapsed.



ECOWAS gave the military leaders up to Sunday, August 7, 2023, to hand over power. It also warned that it might resort to force if this demand remains unmet.



However, Niger's Western and African allies hold differing viewpoints on potential military intervention to restore civilian governance.



The West African bloc is set to convene again on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.



Throughout Niger's history, the country has witnessed several instances of power being seized by force. Currently, the ousted President Bazoum remains confined to his private residence since the coup's occurrence.



