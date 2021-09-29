Don’t dare demolish Budumburam camp – Angry residents to govt

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Some angry residents of Budumburam camp clad in red armbands have besieged the Gomoa Budumburam Police Station in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region demanding a halt to the demolition exercise scheduled for Thursday, September 30, 2021.



According to the residents, hundreds of people will be displaced if the demolition of the 141-acre land is allowed to go on.



Some residents who spoke to EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan denied the perception that the Budumburam camp harbours criminals and urged the government to reconsider its decision.



The over 1000 residents who stormed the Police station said they have nowhere to go and will become homeless if the camp is demolished.



They also threatened to vote massively against the government if the former refugee site is demolished.



Speaking to the Leader of the Refugee Camp residents, Dennis Graham said, they have written several letters to all the appropriate offices in a bid to stop the demolition but all proved futile.



The demolition exercise of the camp which was provided to Liberian refugees has been scheduled for Thursday, September 30.