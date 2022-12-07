Don’t criticise people who give thanks to God —Bishop Saah warns

Religion of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

As the annual thanksgiving service of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) gathers momentum, the Presiding Bishop of the Action Chapel International, Adentan, Bishop James Saah, has cautioned against criticising someone’s thanksgiving to God.



This, he warned, could spell doom for the one doing the criticism, stating that everyone has every reason to be thankful to God Almighty.



Bishop Saah gave the warning while delivering a sermon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, (day two of the 2022 thanksgiving service of the JGC and ZGL) at the Adjrigarnor headquarters of Zoomlion in Accra.



The Annual Thanksgiving Service (2022) of JGC and Zoomlion is on the theme: “Celebrating The Goodness of The Lord.”



Taking his scriptures from Psalm 67:5-7 King James Version (KJV) which says: “Let the people praise thee, O God; Let all the people praise thee. Then shall the earth yield her increase; And God, even our own God, shall bless us. God shall bless us; and all the ends of the earth shall fear him,” he explained that though offering thanks to God violates the principle of man, it validates the spiritual principles which lay a better foundation for man.



The man of God urged the gathering to cultivate same for increases in their Christian journey, adding that thanksgiving multiplies and preserves blessings.



He said many, just as Michal, daughter of Saul, whose womb was closed because she despised in her heart seeing David danced vigorously to the Lord, remain barren for life.



In view of that, Bishop Saah said “It is not everybody who will accept Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong spending so much to give thanks to God.”



He said by the leading of the Spirit of God, he was able to tell that not everyone in the group believe in the annual thanksgiving, cautioning that such workers should be warned.



According to him, one’s gratitude determines how high one will be able to reach, therefore, urged the gathering of JGC and ZGL staff members, management and invited guests to cultivate same.



He said for some people, their acquired certificates prevent them from offering praises to God but a thankful person receives bountiful blessings.



He bemoaned the attitude of the Pentecostal churches who are noted for their aggressive prayers but lack the attitude of thanksgiving, stressing that this only returns to God what He already has.



“We should thank God for everything,” he admonished.



Concluding, Bishop Saah noted that through praises, God makes those without identity.



On the opening day, Monday, December 5, 2022, the Area Head of Church of Pentecost, Teshie-Nungua, Apostle Wilberforce Nkrumah-Agyeman, elaborated situations that warranted thanksgiving to God.



According to him, when God delivers one from a severe situation, that person must offer thanks to Him.



He pointed out that thanksgiving should not only be done in good times but in all situations (good and bad).



In a welcome address, the Executive Chairman, JGC, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, reiterated that the essence of the annual event was to give glory and thanks to Almighty God for all His goodness in sustaining the JGC and Zoomlion.