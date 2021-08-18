Don’t cover ‘Holy kiss priest’ up, he must be jailed – Prophet Kofi Oduro to the church

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

The founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has called on all Christians to condemn the actions of an Anglican priest who was captured in a viral video kissing three teacher trainees of the St. Monica's College of Education.



The actions of Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, who is the Chaplain and Lawyer of the school, has been greatly condemned. Several bodies have called for an investigation into the matter.



On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the priest was relieved of his post based on his conduct.



Reacting to the video, Prophet Oduro who was agitated by the ‘holy kiss’ has called for the arrest and prosecution of the preacher. He again charged the church to speak up against “foolish” men of God who disgrace the church.



He said: "This is foolishness and the only remedy is for us to put him before the law and let the law throw him into jail then he will learn sense. The church must not cover him, this is not new, some of these things have been happening. This priest wasn’t lucky, just imagine that if he was not captured in the video he would have been fooling all in the name of the Lord."



Speaking in a video available to GhanaWeb, Prophet Oduro who couldn’t hide his disappointment, said now is the time to eliminate fake preachers who hide behind the name of God to perpetuate their selfish gains.



“How can a whole priest stand in front of a pulpit and kiss a young girl? God will judge you, I repeat that God will judge you. That is why most of them suffer strong with others losing their sight... this is all because they don’t put respect on the name of God.



"I just have three things to say to the nation. One, stop the foolishness, secondly fear God… some of these preachers don’t have common sense. The third thing I’m telling this nation is that there is a difference between Religion and Christianity. Christianity will not do what this priest did, this is religion. When we have a form of godliness and deny the power, this is what happens," said the prophet.





