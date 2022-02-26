Don’t compare our lives to E-Levy - Ghanaian students in Ukraine to gov’t

General News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

The public relations officer of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in Ukraine, Benjamin Boateng, has pleaded with the government to avoid comparing the lives of over a thousand students to the E-Levy policy.



In an interview granted to SVTV Africa, Benjamin indicated that the government has delayed in evacuating, however they have hope to be rescued since the conflict is centred on a military base presently.



“We want people out of the country. So there is something to be done it needs to be done immediately. We don’t need to connect this issue with certain issues on the floor of parliament.



It’s painful for us to compare the lives of people to e-levy. It’s painful to hear that, but for now, we need to be safe. They should do anything to get us out of this country,” he told host, DJ Nyaami.



Speaking on the conflict, Benjamin disputed claims that soldiers are invading homes and killing people. He stated that the Russian army is targeting the Ukrainian military bases in different cities.



“We can confirm the bombing in several cities. Many people are moving from the eastern part to the western part where we believe is relatively safer than the Eastern part,” he said.



The medical student also encouraged students in Ukraine to withdraw their monies from the banks because “we are not sure how long this will last. So we need to prepare and move to much safer places.”



Kindly watch the full interview below:



