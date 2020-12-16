Don’t compare arrogant, incompetent Jean Mensa to humble Afari-Gyan – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has praised former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, over how he conducted himself during his time as chairman of the commission.



Franklin Cudjoe believes Afari-Gyan carried out his duties with some class and finesse that made him successful.



Speaking on Neat FM, Franklin Cudjoe paid glowing tribute to the former EC boss for being a man of virtue who was respectful and humble to stakeholders.



"These attributes of Afari-Gyan which earned admiration from all persons and made his administration a success have been replaced with the arrogance and incompetence of Jean Mensa," Franklin Cudjoe asserts.



According to him, the current EC chair is a fusion of the vices of incompetence and arrogance.



He observed that unlike Afari-Gyan who was humble enough to admit his mistakes, the current EC is ‘disrespectful and arrogant’ and unwilling to take responsibility for the Commission’s gaffes.



“Some people have said Afari-Gyan also made mistakes in 2012. He announced wrong results and later changed it but people forget one thing, Afari-Gyan was much more respectful and much more humble. We didn’t have social media at the time to make us see this mistake,” he said on Neat FM.



“Afari-Gyan was much more reserved and accommodating and conciliatory. Afari-Gyan was far better than the current EC. She didn’t even want to meet the NDC and that was arrogance on display. When you are incompetent and arrogant, the two don’t mix at all.”



The immediate cause of Franklin Cudjoe’s outburst is the mistakes committed by the EC in the calculation of the 2020 election results.



The Electoral Commission clarified that its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, "inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast’.



"The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson," the EC said in the statement issued Thursday, December 10, 2020.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.