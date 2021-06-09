Don’t compare Sir John’s funeral to impending #FixTheCountry demonstration – Bonaa

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Securities Warehouse Limited, Adam Bonaa says critics insisting the impending demonstration of the #FixTheCountry movement should be cancelled over fears of the spread of COVID-19 are wrong.



The security expert believes these fears are unwarranted so far as the Supreme Court has given them the go-ahead.



“Courts all over the country are aware of the COVID-19 pandemic and its implications, and I believe the court wouldn’t have lifted the injunction placed on the conveners if they felt their demonstration would have gone against COVID-19 safety protocols."



"I am sure the court has been guaranteed that all these protocols will be respected to the letter. This particular issue bothers around human rights,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Adam Bonaa shared that the happenings between the police and the conveners of the #FixTheCountry prove that the laws in the country truly work.



“The decision of the court to lift the injunction is welcomed. I have always said that laws in this country work. The laws work if we want them to.”



Comparing the impending #FixTheCountry demonstration to events at Sir John’s funeral, Adam Bonaa described the latter as “illegal”.



“The president has already passed a law limiting the number of people attending funerals and from what happened over the weekend, they are saying that the funeral was important and called for the disregard of the president’s directive and this is a typical example of us being selective on the application of the law.”



A number of institutions have expressed dissatisfaction over what they call a total disregard for COVID-19 protocols at the burial of Sir John.



Some pictures and videos from the funeral of Sir John over the weekend went viral on social media and showed how some mourners were neither wearing nose masks nor observing social distancing and this has raised concerns amongst the populace.



Coincidentally, the Supreme Court quashed an order by the Accra High Court restraining the #FixTheCountry movement from going on a demonstration and concerns have been raised as some say the scene from Sir John’s funeral may be repeated.