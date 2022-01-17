Don’t commercialise the gospel of Christ – Rev. Yakubu

Religion of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The General Overseer of the Fellowship of Good News Bible Churches Ghana (GNBCG), Reverend Dr Abukari S. Yakubu has cautioned Christian leaders against commercialising the gospel of Christ.



He said such unbiblical acts promote corruption among Christendom.



Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Pastors and Leaders Conference of GNBCG held at CP, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana yesterday, Rev. Bukari stated that it was time for pastors to desist from extortion and rather focus on “feeding the sheep and doing what God has called you to do.”



The programme which brought together more than 70 church leaders was held on the theme “Rebuilding our lives and ministers in the midst of crisis.”



According to Reverend Bukari, God expects pastors and Christians, in general, to live honourable lives to attract blessing from him.



He said “Pastors must stop abusing the power of their office through extortion. Abusing the office of priesthood is something that is unacceptable so I urge you all to remain focused on good deeds as God directs us".



“Do not follow what the worldly pastors do nowadays, ensure you remain different from the rest as you serve God diligently. Be mindful that you have been called and you have a master,” he added.



Touching on the interest of some members of the public in instant miracles, he mentioned that Ghanaians should beware of professional soothsayers who carry themselves around as pastors, saying the world was in perilous times and Christians needed to be disciplined by having faith in God only instead of always chasing miracles.



In furtherance, Reverend Bukari reminded Christian leaders that they are ambassadors of Jesus Christ and must carry themselves as such wherever they went.



He said “be a signpost reflecting Jesus Christ who came to serve the world. It is therefore our duty to serve our followers and not take advantage of the vulnerability of some members of the public to dupe them in the name of all manner of things including consultation fees among others.



The General Secretary-Elect of the GNBC Ghana and International, Reverend Emmanuel Awortwe in an interview on the sidelines of the event reiterated the need for church leaders to live to please God and practise true Christianity.



A book titled ‘historical development of the Good News Bible Churches in Ghana and beyond.’ was also launched at the programme whiles newly elected executives of the GNBCG were inducted into office.