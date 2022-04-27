Don’t call us after the situation is out of hand – Ghana Fire Service

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana National Fire Service, Timothy Affum, has advised Ghanaians against trying to put out fires on their own during emergencies or outbreaks.



According to him, the Ghana Fire Service should not be an alternative point of call for Ghanaians during emergencies.



“We’ve realised a lot of people try to put out the fire on their own without even thinking about calling the Fire Service. They only wait for the fire to get out of control before calling us and sometimes it is too late for us to do anything about it, resulting in loss of lives and properties,” he stated.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Mr. Affum called on Ghanaians to make the Ghana Fire Service their first point of call during fire emergencies.



“We plead with the public to call us immediately fire outbreaks occur and thereafter try to put it out. That way, our response time will be swift.”



“I’ll advise Ghanaians to stop thinking fires don’t occur in the rainy season. From our statistics, a lot of domestic fires happen in the rainy season and if this happens, reach out first to the Fire Service,” he added.



A Home Appliances shop housed in the Opera Square building in Accra has been gutted with fire.



Items such as bags, shoes, and other home appliances have been burnt to ashes.



GT Bank’s server room has also been affected by the fire.



The incident is said to have occurred at about 4:00 pm on Monday, April 25.



