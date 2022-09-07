Don't blame govt, blame Ghanaians for Aisha Huang's re-entry into Ghana – NPP communicator

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the Communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party, Solomon Owusu, has said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government cannot be blamed for the re-entry of illegal mining (‘galamsey’) ‘queen’, Aisha Huang, into Ghana.



Owusu said that ordinary Ghanaians should be blamed because they are the ones who front for foreign illegal miners to get licenses to operate in the country.



“Aisha Huang works with Ghanaians. We are also the ones who give her the land to do the illegal mining. If you even investigate thoroughly, you will find out that a Ghanaian used his name or his company’s name to get the land and mining rights for Aisha Huang.



“We all fail to take responsibility and we keep blaming the government but the government is made up of you and I. If we Ghanaians don’t start acting as good citizens, we will continue to fail even with Jesus Christ as our leader,” he said in twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



“What I’m happy about is the fact that we were able to arrest her and the government will put in measures to ensure that she pays for the crimes she committed,” he added.



The NPP communicator further indicated the fact that the 'galamsey' queen was able to return to Ghana after she was previously deported, is no news because there are institutional lapses in every country, including Ghana.



He made these remarks while reacting to criticisms levelled against the government due to the re-entry of Aisha Huang into Ghana even though she was deported in 2018, for engaging in 'galamsey'.



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9, presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer. The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



How Aisha Huang re-entered the country without detection till her recent arrest, has been the major question on the minds of many Ghanaians.



Watch the interview in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/DA