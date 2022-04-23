Don’t blame Russia-Ukraine, COVID-19 for hardships – TUC to Gov’t  

General News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has urged the government to increase the salaries of workers and stop blaming the economic hardship on COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war.



According to the Union, the salaries of workers should meet the rising rate of inflation in the country which is causing food and other commodities to go up in prices.



“Go to the market the food prices are going up every day and these are the conditions we have found ourselves in and you know it is very easy to blame the COVID-19 and Ukraine war for this.



“Employers should index our pay to the inflation because the employers change the prices of their goods so the inflation rate does not affect them the way it is affecting us therefore, we should get our salaries indexed,” the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah at an Organized Labour Pre-May Day Forum 2022 held in Accra.



The Executive Secretary also bemoaned why the government should hide behind COVID-19 and the invasion by Russia Ukraine.



He, however, assured his colleagues and workers that the Union will work to improve the condition of service.



“If the exchange rate is behaving the way we are seeing it, it shows very much in our pocket and nobody should tell us. Because just go to the pharmacy you will see that prices go up every day and these are medicines.



“Don’t let us rely too much on government and employers. Let us ask the question, what can we do for ourselves as workers and unions? We will negotiate effectively this year and that one, I want to assure you that I will lead that negotiation,” Dr. Baah assured.



He continued “We will continue to talk, we will continue to negotiate but if the dialogue fails we are going to embark on an industrial action that has never happened in this country before.”