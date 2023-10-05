Don't blame Korle-Bu for new dialysis fees, their hands are tied – MP

Health News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

The Chairman of the Health Committee in Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie has clarified that the leadership of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital cannot be blamed for the increase in the fee of dialysis at the renal centre of the hospital.



According to Dr. Afriyie who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore, the cost of materials and kits currently used at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have increased in prices and hence, the renal unit cannot operate like it used to.



Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie further shared on Citi TV that Korle-Bu is not charging the new fees yet until a meeting with the Ministry of Health and the National Health Insurance Authority.



“They have a peculiar issue. They cannot operate at the current cost. Their hands are tied up because consumables are very expensive. Be it as it may, when they bring their proposal, we will sit with the Ministry and NHIA and then there’s a way that there can be additional subsidy or cost can be taken care of for some other people, we will do that. But for now, we cannot blame Korle-Bu, I have realised that I wouldn’t blame them on any day.



“The law says that they should come for parliamentary approval of fees. We don’t want the place to be shut down, in the latter case, I will go for mercy, we can’t shut down the place. We have told them to continue to work and bring their proposal and contract. We don’t expect them to charge the new fees because it has not come to Parliament,” he said.



The youth of Ghana descended on the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after it emerged a few days ago that the dialysis unit of the hospital had increased its fees from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42.



The PRO for the hospital, Mustapha Salifu, explained that this was because the government had cut off the support it was giving to the Renal unit of the hospital.



However, the hospital released another statement immediately to counter the claims of an increase in dialysis fees for kidney failure patients.



The CEO of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, explained that the hospital was still deliberating on the proposed fees and had not approved it yet.



