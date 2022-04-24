Don't blame COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war – Suhuyini slams government over economic challenges

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Alhassan Suhuyini, Tamale North Member of Parliament, has urged the government to stop blaming the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war for the current economic challenges facing the country.



According to him, Ghanaians have had enough of the government constantly pinning current challenges plaguing the economy and the agricultural value chain on external factors.



The NDC MP thinks the government is giving too many excuses for its “poor leadership.”



Speaking on 'The Big Issue' on Citi TV, Suhuyini indicated, “indeed there is a global increase in food prices. It is something that almost all countries are battling with. The only difference is the systems these countries have put in place to ameliorate the effect of the situation. That is why it is important that we look within ourselves as a country to see what we can do locally in the face of these challenges."



He added, “the problem we have as a country is the excuses we keep getting from leadership. These excuses do not give us the needed confidence or assurance that the ones in charge have a grip on the situation. We keep hearing excuses such as the Russia-Ukraine war, which the Russians have dealt with beautifully.”



“The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war is in the future. It is also ridiculous for government to keep referencing Covid-19, the pandemic did not affect food production. When leadership keeps giving such flimsy excuses, their understanding and appreciation of the actual problem come to question."



"If the cause of food inflation in the country is external and not local, imported products should have a higher inflationary rate. It tells you that the problem is local,” Alhassan Suhuyini argued.



Ghana's economic problems, the government has stated was occasioned multiplicity of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.



President Akufo-Addo while delivering the State of the Nation Address in March 2022 said “bombs might be dropping on cities half a world away, but they are hitting our pockets here in Ghana.”