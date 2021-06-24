Don’t blame Akufo-Addo for hardships in Ghana – Avram Ben Moshe

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Leader of the Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe has disclosed that, the appointees of President Nana Addo Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo are gradually failing him.



He stated that, the President made appointments because he trusted officials and felt they were competent enough to do what he assigned to them but they have failed him.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Nsem Pii, he said: “Nana Addo is the best person to change the country because of his educational level and Ghanaians know this, that’s why they didn’t vote for NPP but rather voted for him.”



Avram furthered that, the officials surrounding Nana Addo have failed him and are disgracing him before all Ghanaians; making the ongoing hardships in the country look like it is Nana Addo’s fault when it is actually no fault of his.



“They have all being assigned to responsibilities but they are not working.”



He told Ghanaians to stop blaming Nana Addo for the hardships going on in the country but rather blame the appointees responsible for the various departments in the country because they are not doing what is expected of them.