Don’t be swayed by enticing words of former President Mahama - Former NPP organiser tells ‘Voltarians'

Politics of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: K Peprah

Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region has called on the chiefs and people of the Volta Region not to allow themselves to be swayed by the ‘enticing campaigns’ of former President John Dramani Mahama.



He asked them to rather remain resolute and make informed choices when they go to the ballot in Election 2024.



He reminded the ‘Voltarians’ to be wary of the politics of deception being perpetrated by former President John Dramani Mahama just not to only score political marks and win their sympathy but also to galvanize votes in the next elections.



Speaking in an interview with a journalist in Sunyani on Tuesday, Mr. Mensah, a former NPP Regional Organiser in the then Brong-Ahafo Region regretted though Volta remained a stronghold, pillar, and “world bank” of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), successive NDC governments had neglected the region in terms of development.



“The NDC only remembers our Volta brothers and sisters, only when the party needs their votes. But the NPP has not neglected any region in the sharing of the national cake. This is what people in the Volta Region must understand”, he said.



Mr. Mensah said politics was meant for development and entreated the people in that region to always compare the performance and achievements of the NDC and NPP in the region in order not to make uninformed choices in the Election of 2024 and suffer the aftermath.



“If you examine the level of development going on in Volta now, I am sure that this time the people of the region would not be ungrateful to the NPP any longer”, he said.



“In fact, the people of the Volta Region must not take Mr. Mahama and his NDC seriously at all. The NDC has nothing new to offer them, but just to sway their attention from the numerous achievements of the NPP in that region”, Mr. Mensah added.



Mr. Mensah said despite the global economic shocks, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had remained faithful to Ghanaians, leaving no stone unturned to turn around the economic fortunes of the country.