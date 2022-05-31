Don't be left out - Chief Biney urges Ghanaians to join NDC membership registration

Politics of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Nixon Biney, the Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress continues his campaign to get more Ghanaians to participate in the party’s registration process.



Chief Biney is urging Ghanaians who believe in the vision and principles of the NDC to visit their respective polling stations and join the party.



“Don't be left out, go to your polling station and get registered on the great party NDC register at the branch level !!”, he shared on Facebook.



Ahead of the 2024 elections, the NDC recently announced some internal processes to lead the party into the elections.



The party in a statement said it will commence the processes with the verification and update of its registered members, which will end on Sunday, May 15. A limited registration of new members will follow from May 21 to June 17, 2022, and the activities will be climaxed with a national congress in November, 2022.



Other activities that are expected to come up in the NDC include the election of executives from the branch level up to the national level as well as the election of parliamentary candidates and a flagbearer.



Having spent the last 8 years in opposition, the NDC is hopeful of capturing power when Ghana goes to the polls once again on December 7, 2022.







