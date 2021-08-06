Don't be hypocrites, how many of you are patriotic citizens? - Sam Pyne fires '#FixTheCountry' protestors

Politics of Friday, 6 August 2021

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne, has jabbed the conveners and participants of the '#FixTheCountry' demonstration that came off on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in the capital city of the country.



Scores of Ghanaians thronged the streets of Accra to register their displeasure with the performance and governance of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The protesters held placards with words such as; 'Ghana is the most religious yet most corrupt', ‘If Ghana was your personal property, would you run it like this?’, 'No to nepotism, family and friends government', 'Fix dumsor' among others.



Addressing the protest, Sam Pyne challenged the 'FixTheCountry' campaigners who hit the streets for patriotic reasons.



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Sam Pyne asked, ''How many of them are even patriotic to the cause of Ghana? How many of them pay their tax willingly and don't try to dodge it? How many of them don't do illegal electricity connections?''



Sending a word of advice to the campaigners, he cautioned; ''We shouldn't use hatred, envy and populism to address issues . . . They have a right but they should be sincere. They should be honest. They shouldn't be hypocrites!''



